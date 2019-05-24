2 drug firms foiled on Dengvaxia

A Quezon City court has supported the pursuit of a civil case against executives of the French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi Pasteur Inc. and distributor Zuellig Pharma Corp. in connection with the death of a child inoculated with the Dengvaxia vaccine. Branch 226 Judge Manuel Sta. Cruz Jr. of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court dumped the motions to dismiss the case filed by Sanofi and Zuellig Pharma officials. He said the complaint filed by the parents of the 13-year-old Abbie Hedia merited action. Hedia died on Feb. 10, 2018. “Hypothetically admitting the mentioned allegations together with other facts alleged in the complaint, the court may render a judgment upon the same,” the court order says. Sta. Cruz ordered officers Carlito Realuyo, Conchita Santos, Jazel Anne Calvo, and Pearl Grace Cabali to file their respective replies within five days of receiving his order.In November 2019, Dengvaxia manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur said the vaccine could trigger more severe symptoms for those who had not had dengue. The complainants blamed Sanofi Pasteur for its failure to inform the public of the risks of the Dengvaxia either through safety warnings, instructions or indication in the product label. They said Zuellig must be held liable for selling the vaccine for the mass immunization of more than 800,000 schoolchildren. “Hypothetically, admitting the mentioned allegations, together with other facts alleged in the complaint, the court may render judgment upon the same,” Sta. Cruz said.