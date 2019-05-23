Party drugs seized from Sino trader

A businessman is facing drug trafficking charges following a police operation on Wednesday morning in his unit at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, where the authorities found more than P8.5 million worth of party drugs and other prohibited substances. The authorities also found P720,346 in cash and checks worth P175 million in Room 909 being occupied by Domingo Tanyao Uy Jr., 44, a resident of 1 Balete Drive, Andres North Condominium 2803 in Quezon City. Taguig City police, in cooperation with the management of the Shangri-La Hotel, said they executed a search warrant following information from the hotel management and staff about the presence of prohibited substances inside the room. Metro Manila Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar told reporters two hotel housekeepers discovered the contraband inside an open vault in Uy’s room. “Immediately, the housekeepers informed the security officer and the manager of the hotel. As a standard operating procedure, they called up the police,” Eleazar said. In the room, Eleazar said, the police operatives seized 4,038 ecstasy pills, 350 grams of high-grade cocaine, 103 grams of kush and three bottles of liquid marijuana. Initial investigation showed that Uy is a Filipino with a Canadian passport. He has been staying in the hotel since December. “These drugs are too many,” said Eleazar who hinted the drugs might have been destined to be sold at popular night clubs and bars in BGC and in Makati City.“These items will cater to customers who are capable of paying big amounts and will go to bars, considering this area has a lot of big establishments.” Eleazar also said he discovery of the illegal drugs inside a posh hotel in BGC was just the “tip of the iceberg.” The suspect is now detained at the Taguig City Police Station and will be investigated in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. Eleazar commended the management and staff of the Shangri-La Hotel for their full cooperation. He called on the public to provide information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of those involved in criminal activities. In 2016, the Southern Police District and the Taguig City government imposed a one-strike policy against the owners and operators of night clubs and bars allowing drug dealing inside their establishments. Under the “one strike-policy,” the city government will immediately revoke the business permits of establishments allowing drug use by customers and patrons.