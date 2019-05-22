Manila Water consumers gain rebate—MWSS

Customers of Manila Water Co. Inc. identified as “severely” affected by its massive water interruptions for at least seven days in March shall receive a P2,197.94 rebate starting June. The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System’s chief regulator Patrick Ty said all residential customers of Manila Water will receive a minimum rebate of P153.93 for the consumption of 10 cubic meters. For those “severely-affected” customers or those without water supply for seven consecutive days will receive an additional P2,197.94 on top of the P153.93 bill rebate, he said. At least 140,000 customers stand to enjoy such rebate in their June water bill. Ty clarified that should a customer consume less in June, the remaining amount can be used in the next billing.The rebate is separate from the one-time bill waiver scheme the Manila Water gave households severely affected by the supply interruption in March. The amount shall come from the P534.05-million penalty imposed by MWSS on Manila Water for failure to meet its service obligation of providing non-stop water supply to all its consumers seven days a week. Apart from the P534-million fine, MWSS ordered Manila Water to provide P600 million for the development of a new water supply source. Last March, the customers of Manila Water suffered unannounced water interruption with 1.2 million of them experiencing no-water supply or low-water pressure. The management of Manila Water blamed the water crisis to the dwindling water supply at the La Mesa reservoir in Quezon City due to the El Niño phenomenon.