The Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it will penalize individuals who will be found responsible for the cause of the train collision on Light Rail Transit Line 2 between Cubao and Anonas Stations on Saturday night. DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade said he wants clear and unequivocal answers on the reason behind the collision.Is this an accident? Is this a freak accident? If so, say it and why? Was there negligence? If so, tell me so that I can run after those who committed negligence.,” he said. A fact-finding committee was established on Sunday, May 19, by Light Rail Transit Authority Administrator Reynaldo Berroya to determine the cause of the collision of two trains that left 30 passengers and four LRT-2 personnel injured. In light of the incident, the transportation chief also pointed out that the collision served as a wake-up call to revisit the agency’s policies and procedures in operating LRT-2. He reiterated that the DOTr, together with the LRTA, is taking the incident seriously, and exerting all efforts to prevent its recurrence.wake-up call o lesson,comfort and convenience,” Tugade added. On Saturday, May 18, a train parked at an inclined position on a pocket track near Anonas Station suddenly went down and ran through the eastbound track going to Cubao. The parked train, which was under maintenance, collided with an active train coming from Cubao Station with passengers onboard. Through the LRTA control center, instructions were immediately relayed to the driver of the active train to go on full stop, an instruction that was quickly complied with. Immediately after the incident, Secretary Tugade and various transportation officials visited the injured passengers, assuring them that all expenses such as medical bills, check-ups, and resulting loss of income will be reimbursed by the LRTA and DOTr. The trains involved in the collision were removed from the tracks on Sunday morning. LRT-2 full line service operation resumed at 12:13 p.m. on the same day.