Wednesday May 22, 2019

Palace denounces killing of 2 lawyers

posted May 21, 2019 at 10:15 pm by  Nathaniel Mariano
The Palace on Tuesday strongly denounced the killing of two lawyers and a radio commentator, assuring their families justice will be served against perpetrators.

“We denounce in the strongest possible terms the recent murders of two lawyers in Pangasinan and Rizal,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

“We express our deep sympathies to the families, colleagues, and loved ones left by Attys. Val Crisostomo and Edilberto Golla, Jr. We ask authorities to leave no stone unturned in identifying the killers and the perpetrators of these two separate cold-blooded killings,” he added. 

Meanwhile, the Palace official also denounced the “senseless murder” of Butuan-based radio commentator Francisco Patindol.

“We are closely monitoring the development of the case even as we sympathize with his family,” he said.

On Friday, Crisostomo, lawyer of the “Peryahan ng Bayan” and a resident of Manaoag town, was waiting for his client when the suspects approached and shot him several times in front of the Dagupan City Justice Hall in Pangasinan.

Earlier that day, Golla was also on his way to a meeting when armed motorcycle-riding men shot and killed him near his residence in Rodriguez town, Rizal. 

