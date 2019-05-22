Villanueva pushes bill on ‘flexi-time’

posted May 21, 2019 at 10:10 pm by Macon Ramos-Araneta May 21, 2019 at 10:10 pm

Both employers and employees will be afforded the option to render their work in the most efficient manner once the proposed measure recognizing work arrangements such as flexi-time and compressed work week is passed into law. Senator Joel Villanueva, principal author and sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1571 or the Alternative Working Arrangement bill, said his proposed measure was passed on third and final reading Monday night. "We are grateful to our colleagues for seeing the value of this law, especially that factors such as traffic affect the quality of their lives," said Villanueva, chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development.Despite the remaining session days, Villanueva remains optimistic that the bill can be sent to the President for his approval just before Congress closes its 17th regular session on June 5. Villanueva reiterated that the work arrangements such as flexi-time, compressed work week, and shift flexibility, among other arrangements, are voluntary and subject to the agreement between employers and their employees.

