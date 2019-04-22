ALL SECTIONS
Monday April 22, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Illegal aliens found working in ‘Bora’

posted April 22, 2019 at 11:10 pm by  Vito Barcelo
A labor group has asked the Department of Labor and Employment to include labor representatives monitoring Chinese establishments in Boracay if these establishments are hiring Filipino workers, amid reports that hundreds of foreigners are now working in Boracay islands.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III admitted that it is difficult to monitor establishments as the agency lacks labor inspectors.

On the other hand, the Partido Manggagawa asked the Labor chief for the inclusion of labor representatives in monitoring establishments in the country’s premier tourist resort destination, saying labor groups have volunteered to check and verify if these establishments are prioritizing foreign workers instead of Filipinos.

He said that some 30,000 workers were displaced by President Rodrigo Duterte’s closure of Boracay last year and most of them have not found employment again in the island. 

“We are concerned about reports that the Chinese-owned establishments have been exclusively hiring Chinese nationals as cashiers, cooks, waitresses, laborers and drivers. This is a violation of our labor regulations as these are jobs that can be done by Filipinos,” he said. 

Topics: Silvestre Bello III , Department of Labor and Employment , Boracay , Partido Manggagawa , Rodrigo Duterte

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard