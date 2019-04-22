DPWH set to dredge Manila Bay

The Department of Public Works and Highways will deploy two huge amphibious dredging machines to beef up the cleaning operations of Manila bay which is expected to be completed by July 2019. Public works undersecretary Emil Sadain said the department will also deploy four amphibious excavators and debris segregators to remove tons of debris, plastics and other solid wastes along the 1.5-kilometer area of Manila Bay. Sadain, who is also head of the department’s Technical Services and Unified Project Management Office Operations, said the two units of Watermaster Classic 5 with cutter suction will fast-track the “Sagip Manila Bay” cleanup works between the area of US Embassy to Manila Yacht Club in preparation for the upcoming rainy season. “Improvements as a result of DPWH activities can now be seen but we will not relax and instead we beefed up our operation,” he said.Public Works Secretary Mark Villar recently launched the DPWH desilting operations in Manila Bay by deploying a fleet of equipment composed of amphibious excavators, dumping scows, dump trucks, debris segregator, street sweepers, and vacuum sewer jet cleaners. The operation at Manila Bay Area was divided by DPWH into five sectors each ranging from 200 to 300-meter long, until the entire 1.5-kilometer is finished. “The total volume of removed muck and silt from 20 meters distance from shore to bay and thickness/depth of two meters is now at 18,000 cubic meters,” Villar said.