Incumbents lead race in Metro Manila

Known political personalities remain the leading candidates for mayoral positions for the May 13 midterm polls in Metro Manila, a survey by the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. released on Saturday showed. The non-commissioned survey, conducted from April 1 to 8, covered 8,000 registered voters that represent all demographic lines. It has a confidence level of 98 percent and a margin of error of +/-2 percent in different areas in Metro Manila. The survey showed that if the elections for mayor are to be held today, the frontrunners and clear winners will be: Abigail Binay (67 percent) of Makati City, Joy Belmonte (62 percent) of Quezon City, Toby Tiangco (66 percent) of Navotas City, Imelda Calixto-Rubiano (71 percent) of Pasay City, Lino Cayetano (70 percent) of Taguig City, and Bobby Eusebio (68 percent) of Pasig City. Binay, the incumbent mayor, was backed by her father, former Vice President Jejomar Binay, in her reelection bid over her brother, Jejomar Erwin “Junjun” Binay Jr., who garnered a 36 percent rating. In Quezon City, Vice Mayor Belmonte was ahead by 26 percentage points over Rep. Bingbong Crisologo (36 percent) and former Rep. Chuck Mathay (1 percent). Rep. Tiangco was up by eight percentage points against Councilor Dan Ang (23 percent).Another legislator, Calixto-Rubiano was ahead by 55 percentage points over her rival, Chet Cuneta, son of former Mayor Pablo Cuneta. In the City of Manila, former vice mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso led the race with 47 percent, followed by incumbent Mayor Joseph Estrada (30 percent) and former mayor Alfredo Lim (15 percent). In Taguig City, Cayetano, a former congressman, was ahead by 43 percentage points over Rep. Arnel Cerafica (27 percent). In the cities of Mandaluyong, Malabon, Caloocan, Las Pinas, Marikina, Valenzuela, Parañaque and Muntinlupa, incumbent candidates assured of another term were Mayor Menchie Abalos (97 percent), Mayor Lenlen Oreta (65 percent), Mayor Oca Malapitan (95 percent), Mayor Mel Aguilar (92 percent), Mayor Marcelino Teodoro (96 percent), Mayor Rex Gatchalian (94 percent), Mayor Edwin Olivarez (57 percent) and Mayor Jaime Fresnedi (58 percent).