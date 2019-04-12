DOJ orders BI: Terminate job contracts of 8 people

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the Bureau of Immigration to immediately terminate the job contracts issued to eight individuals over their involvement in the alleged P9.2-million extortion of 15 Korean nationals whom they arrested in Angeles City, Pampanga last March 6. “Upon review of the terms of engagement of the job order contractors and the evidence adduced against them, the Justice secretary found that factual and legal bases exist for the immediate termination of their contracts,” Justice Undersecretary Mark Perete said, in a statement. This came after 15 Korean nationals filed a complaint to the Office of the President and the Department of Justice against 18 BI intelligence officers for apprehending them despite having proper documents and brought them to the BI main officer where they were forced to shell out various sums of money under threat of detention. The other 10 BI officers allegedly involved in the incident have been placed under preventive suspension pending final result of the investigation on the matter. BI spokesman Dana Krizia Sandoval earlier said the agency will decide appropriate criminal and administrative actions against them within three months. “The 10 BI officers and employees are now subject to proceedings to determine their administrative liability for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service,” Perete stressed.Meanwhile, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said a probe was being undertaken on corruption allegations against certain airport personnel. Morente made the statement after receiving information that some BI officials posted at the Port Operations Division might be involved in human trafficking. “We will elevate this to the Department of Justice [DOJ], our mother department, for investigation,” Morente said. “We suspect that other agencies may be included in this complaint as well, as anti-trafficking efforts is a shared responsibility of all members of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking,” he added.