Chinese national nabbed for molesting teenager in Pasay

posted April 06, 2019 at 11:40 pm by Joel E. Zurbano April 06, 2019 at 11:40 pm

Authorities arrested a Chinese national for sexually molesting a teenage girl in Pasay City late Friday night. Jihua Yang, 31, temporary residing at 1150-D, Shell Residences, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, was charged with molesting the 17-year-old girl, a resident of Sto. Niño, West Cupang, Alabang Hills, Muntinlupa City. Reports from the Southern Police District said that the victim was at the lobby of Shell Residences building with her aunt around 11: 45 p.m. when the suspect approached and touched her left breast. The report added that the foreigner was apparently under the influence of liquor when the incident happened. The incident reportedly took place in front of the duty security guard of the condominium.The duty guard identified as Geoffer Garbo, 23, immediately placed the suspect under arrest and turned him over to the Pasay City police station where he is presently detained. SPD spokesperson Jenny Tecson said the case is being handled by investigators police officers Dearleen Kahalan and Vannessa Camisera, both of the Women and Children’s Protection Unit of the Pasay City police station. Police are also coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration to check Yang’s records for his possible deportation.

