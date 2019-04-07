Police raids net 75 drug fiends, other criminals

Seventy-five persons were arrested in simultaneous police operations in Pasay City Friday night as part of the police crackdown on suspected drug dealers and other criminal elements in Metro Manila. Pasay City police chief Senior Supt. Bernard Yang said among those arrested were 16 individuals engaged in drug dealing and using methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu. He added the 16 drug personalities are now detained and were already charged with violation of the Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) before the Pasay City prosecutors office. Yang said 56 other persons were arrested in different barangays for violating city ordinances such as smoking ban, drinking and urinating in public and caught loitering the streets half naked. “Two other persons were arrested by virtue of warrant of arrest and another was accused of robbery. All the arrested persons were brought to Pasay City police station headquarters for documentation and proper disposition,” said Yang.Metro Manila police director Guillermo Eleazar commended Yang and his men for their successful operations, which he said, is in line with the National Capital Region Police Office’s support to the directive of PNP chief Oscar Albayalde to go against illegal drugs and other criminality. Eleazar had also ordered his men to fully enforce the PNP’s anti-crime campaign dubbed as SACLEO, or the simultaneous anti-criminality and law enforcement operations, aimed to ensure peace and order in the community. SACLEO is an all-out police operation simultaneously conducted in identified areas against illegal drug personalities, most wanted persons, bearers of loose firearms, illegal gamblers, and city ordinance violators.