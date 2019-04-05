ALL SECTIONS
Palace condemns bombing in Sultan Kudarat town of Isulan

posted April 04, 2019 at 11:30 pm by  Nathaniel Mariano
The Palace on Thursday condemned a recent bombing incident in Sultan Kudarat that left at least 18 people wounded.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said, “The Palace deplores yesterday afternoon’s explosion in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat which wounded scores of individuals who are currently receiving medical treatment.”

On Wednesday afternoon, an improvised explosive device went off in front of Carlito’s Chicken restaurant along Barangay Kalawag 2 in Isulan town, leaving several people, including six minors and a pregnant woman, wounded.

Isulan Mayor Maritess Pallasigue said that her office did not receive any threat prior to the blast, admitting that she had no idea what the purpose of the incident was as the town is known as a “peaceful place.”

Panelo said that the police is looking at extortion as the possible motive behind the “dastardly act.”

This was the third explosions which occurred this year in the third year of the imposition of the martial law in Mindanao.

In January, twin explosions near a Roman Catholic Church in Jolo, Sulu killed 21 people and wounded 100 others. A bomb also went off inside a mosque in Zamboanga City, killing two and injuring four others.

The Palace is calling on the public to remain vigilant and to report to the authorities any suspicious behavior.

“While we commit to bring the perpetrators to justice, we also continue to advise the public to remain vigilant in their surroundings and not to be hesitant in reporting any unusual behavior that they may observe to proper authorities,” Panelo said.

Topics: Salvador Panelo , Carlito’s Chicken , Maritess Pallasigue , Sultan Kudarat , Isulan

