CAAP to enforce 18-day security alert for Lent

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will enforce an 18-day travel security and safety measures in anticipation of an increase in passenger traffic in 44 commercial airports in major cities and provinces around the country this coming Holy Week. CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said the agency has regularly prepared for the increase in passenger influx during the holiday season. He added CAAP will start its implementation of Oplan Byaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2019 next week in compliance with the directive from the Department of Transportation. “This is in anticipation of the increase in passengers as Filipinos fly home to their provinces for the approaching Holy Week,” he said. CAAP expects an increase in the number of passengers this year. On April last year, Philippine airports welcomed a total of 5,508,498 domestic and international passengers with 3,036,274 of these passengers arriving and departing through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. “Security measures will be in place to ensure safe, reliable, and convenient operations at all 44 commercial airports in the country from April 8 to April 25,” said Apolonio. Apolinio said coordination has also been made with airlines regarding the efficient processing of their passengers, especially at the check-in counters. Additional airline personnel will be deployed as needed to accommodate the increase in travelers. All 12 area managers handling the 40 CAAP-managed airports with commercial flights nationwide were also advised that maximum deployment of service and security personnel will be observed so a “no leave and day-off” policy will be implemented during the entire duration of Oplan Semana Santa.The CAAP also coordinated with the Office for Transport Security (OTS) for baggage screenings and with the PNP-Aviation Security Group for perimeter security and surveillance. The area centers have also been directed to ensure that hotlines are operational and properly manned for the duration of the Oplan and to report incidents in real time to the CAAP Operations Center. Meanwhile, help desks manned by duty officers will also be set-up to accommodate passenger concerns. Travelers are also reminded not to bring prohibited items to the airport and to stow all belongings in one’s carry-on baggage for faster processing at the screening checkpoints. NAIA officials earlier advised passengers to leave home early to allot more time for travel to the airport during the peak period. “We expect a heavy volume of travelers in the coming peak travel period. As a general rule passengers be at the airport at least three hours before their flights. Be sure that travel documents (passports/visas) and ID cards are in your possession and are easily accessible,” said Manila airport general manager Eddie Monreal. Monreal also asked air travelers to be mindful of valuables and personal belongings as well as infants and small children, and have name tags and distinguishing marks on pieces of luggage for easy identification and ease in retrieval from airport carousel.