Wednesday April 3, 2019

SSS’ Ignacio eyes stronger pension fund

posted April 03, 2019 at 10:10 pm by  Manila Standard
New Social Security System president and Chief Executive Officer Aurora Ignacio thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for the trust and confidence given to her to oversee the operations of the state-run pension fund following her official appointment on March 28.

“I am grateful to President Duterte for the opportunity to serve his administration in another capacity. Rest assured that the welfare of SSS members and pensioners will always be my priority,” said Ignacio.

Ignacio, 62, has been overseeing the pension fund as Officer-in-Charge after the resignation of former PCEO Emmanuel Dooc in early March.

Ignacio, as the new head of the SSS, will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the agency as it journeys towards a strong and viable pension fund that will ensure social security protection coverage for all working Filipinos here and abroad. Ignacio has set her sights on increasing revenue and improving service delivery for the agency’s clients, the agency said in a statement.

Prior to her appointment as SSS PCEO, she was named as the first woman chairperson of the Social Security Commission, the highest policy-making body of the SSS, last September 2018. She is a member of the various committees of the SSC including Investment Oversight, Governance, Coverage and Collection, Media and Communications, Risk Management, Information Technology, and Audit Committee, and serves as a nominee in some SSS investee corporations.  

Ignacio previously served as Assistant Secretary for Special Projects under the Office of the President of the Philippines and was designated as the Focal Person for Anti-Illegal Drugs by virtue of Presidential Directive No. 5. At the same time, she attended to her duties as Principal Member of the Task Force on the Establishment of Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers for Drug Users, Guest Member of the Dangerous Drugs Board and Council Member of the National Food Authority.

Ignacio is the second female head of the pension fund since Corazon dela Paz-Bernardo’s term in 2001.

Topics: Social Security System , Aurora Ignacio , Rodrigo Duterte , Emmanuel Dooc

