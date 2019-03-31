‘Prioritize Filipino workers’ — Villanueva

Senator Joel Villanueva on Saturday urged Filipino traders and employers to give fellow countrymen preferential treatment over foreign workers amid the reported influx of foreign nationals in the labor market. Villanueva, chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, said the Labor Code of the Philippines should be amended to ensure that 80 percent of Filipino employers’ collective workforce are Filipinos. “Since 2016, incidents of illegal foreign workers entering our special economic zones caused an uproar due to the grave disproportionality of foreign workers to Filipino workers,” Villanueva said in a statement. The senator has filed Senate Bill 1508, or an “Act Mandating the Requisite Proportion of Filipino Laborers to Foreign Workers.” “This mandatory protection will guarantee that Filipinos will always have a fighting chance despite the rapidly shrinking global economy. The State must always uphold and uplift the rights of the Filipino laborer,” Villanueva said. The Philippines, as a member-country of the International Labor Organization, is mandated to maintain open borders in allowing foreign workers to partake in the country’s labor force. “However, in a world where unprecedented opportunities exist for global citizens to work in foreign countries, the need for substantive protection for Filipino citizens to meaningful opportunities remains,” Villanueva said.According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the unemployment rate of the Philippine working population stood at 5.2 percent as of January 2019. For foreign employees to work in the country, they must secure an alien employment permit from the Department of Labor and Employment. Villanueva has been conducting committee hearings on the influx of illegal foreign workers in the country. In 2018, the National Bureau of Investigation reported to the committee that it arrested or charged 167 foreign nationals employed locally without working permits. Of those arrested, 95 percent or 159 cases involved Chinese nationals. Most of them have been arrested for illegal online gambling. “The information we received from the NBI offers another perspective that we need to consider in this pressing problem of illegal foreign workers using loopholes in our system to take away jobs that Filipinos can do,” Villanueva said.