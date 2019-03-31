ALL SECTIONS
Mar 31, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Duterte to increase Filipino peacekeepers

posted March 30, 2019 at 11:40 pm by  Francisco Tuyay
The Duterte administration has committed to increase the country’s peacekeeping operations under the banner of the United Nations.

Speaking at the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting on Uniformed Capabilities, Performance, and Protection in New York City, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has committed 90 military observers and staff, one force support unit, and one aero-medical evacuation team for the UN Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System for 2019.

“The Philippines is ready to increase its engagement in peacekeeping operations,” he said.

“The Philippine government has decided to allow the deployment of military and police area in any area, regardless of the security threat level,” the defense chief added.

The Philippines is among the 120 countries that have contributed military, police and civilian personnel to several conflict-torn areas through UN peacekeeping missions.

The government has sent Filipino peacekeepers in several Asian nations, in the Middle East and some European countries.

One of the critical missions Filipino peacekeepers had encountered took place at the border of Syria and Israel in August 2013 when the troops were trapped for five days in the desert after being surrounded by Syrian rebels during the Golan Heights conflict.

The 73-man Filipino contingent, despite facing extreme danger, successfully escape unscathed.

Lorenzana stressed the success of peacekeeping operations must be measured by how well peacekeepers are able to protect civilians, especially children, and prevent sexual exploitation abuse.

“The Philippines stands in solidarity with the community of nations in fostering shared responsibility for the success of peacekeeping operations,” Lorenzana said.

Topics: United Nations , Filipino peacekeepers , UN Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard