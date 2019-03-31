Senators urge gov’t to adopt climate resiliency measures

Amid the prevailing water crisis in some parts of the country, Senator Loren Legarda said authorities must take necessary measures to adapt to climate change impacts, such as increasing temperatures, sea level rise, and changes in rainfall pattern. She warned these could further intensify the effects of El Niño and jeopardize the long-term water supply in the country. On the other hand, Senator Grace Poe said it is critical at this point to provide immediate relief to the consumers. By undertaking their commitment to adjust its charges, Manila Water has shown good faith to the public, Poe said, but stressed that state regulator Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System must be vigilant in ensuring consumers are not shortchanged in the computation of the bill reduction. “Manila Water can absorb it—their income will not dry up. It is a drop in their bucket of profits. An apology is best expressed monetarily,” Poe said. “Manila Water should not be reaping profits even if the taps have run dry,” she added.Legarda, for her part, renewed her call for households, offices, businesses, and industries to use water more wisely and recycle used water. “We must treat this issue as a climate change concern and not just a water supply issue. The El Niño phenomenon is a natural process, but its varying effects are compounded by climate change,” she said. The La Mesa Dam, Legarda said, has breached its critical level—the lowest in years—and the dry climate outlook in light of the weak El Niño and climate change should serve as a reminder on the need to use water resources more sustainably. “Having safe water means we secure public health. With people dying due to unsafe water and poor sanitation, as well as being displaced or forced to relocate in areas with safe water, we must ensure we afford every human being their basic right to access safe water,” the senator said.