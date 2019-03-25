House all-out for federalism, says GMA ally

posted March 24, 2019 at 11:20 pm by Rio N. Araja March 24, 2019 at 11:20 pm

The House leadership under Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo on Sunday maintained its support to the federalism initiative of President Rodrigo Duterte. “The House of Representatives fully supports President Duterte’s crusade to set out federalism in the country through constitutional processes,” House Senior Deputy Majority Leader and 1-Sagip Rep. Rodante Marcoleta. He reacted to the threat of war issued by Moro National Liberation Front founding Chairman Nur Misuari should federalism would not push through. He said that the House of Representatives last December voted 224 against 22 and with three abstentions, approving on third and final reading Resolution of Both Houses 15 amending the 1987 Constitution to effect Duterte’s proposed shift to a federal form of government.“We have done our part under the leadership of Speaker Gloria Arroyo to deliver the draft new Charter to the Senate last year. We shall pursue this process given the people’s mandate, expressed in the last elections, for Charter change,” he said. Arroyo earlier said the administration’s proposed federal Charter was a priority legislation. She, however, said federalism may not materialize under her Speakership.

