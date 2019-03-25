ALL SECTIONS
Monday March 25, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Comfort women’s perks sought

posted March 24, 2019 at 10:40 pm by  Rio N. Araja
Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Ray Villafuerte on Sunday said that if  he had  his way, he would want  the National Commission on the Role of Filipino Women to authenticate the identification and claims of Filipino comfort women during the World War II.

Such a move would ensure that these comfort women would be able to enjoy their long-overdue pension, health insurance and other benefits proposed in several bills pending in the Congress.

He also called on his fellow lawmakers to swiftly approve the proposal that is designed to grant them pensions and health insurance coverage.

“We hope that we can get this proposal passed in the Congress at the soonest possible time so that these victims of World War II could at least live a little more comfortably in their remaining years. This is not about just giving them benefits, but giving them the recognition they deserve for the sufferings they have undergone during the war,” he said.

Under House Bill No. 9046, Villafuerte sought the grant of a monthly pension of P3,000 per month for each victim to be sourced from the funds of the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office.

The measure would also provide free full Philippine Health Insurance Corp. coverage for Filipino comfort women.

An initial fund of P10 million is allocated under bill for the processing of applications and payments of pensions and insurance of comfort women identified by the NCRFW. 

The costs of the pensions and insurance shall be included in the annual budgets of the PVAO and PhilHealth. 

Topics: Luis Ray Villafuerte , Congress , Philippine Veterans Affairs Office , Philippine Health Insurance Corp

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard