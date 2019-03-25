Comfort women’s perks sought

Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Ray Villafuerte on Sunday said that if he had his way, he would want the National Commission on the Role of Filipino Women to authenticate the identification and claims of Filipino comfort women during the World War II. Such a move would ensure that these comfort women would be able to enjoy their long-overdue pension, health insurance and other benefits proposed in several bills pending in the Congress. He also called on his fellow lawmakers to swiftly approve the proposal that is designed to grant them pensions and health insurance coverage. “We hope that we can get this proposal passed in the Congress at the soonest possible time so that these victims of World War II could at least live a little more comfortably in their remaining years. This is not about just giving them benefits, but giving them the recognition they deserve for the sufferings they have undergone during the war,” he said. Under House Bill No. 9046, Villafuerte sought the grant of a monthly pension of P3,000 per month for each victim to be sourced from the funds of the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office.The measure would also provide free full Philippine Health Insurance Corp. coverage for Filipino comfort women. An initial fund of P10 million is allocated under bill for the processing of applications and payments of pensions and insurance of comfort women identified by the NCRFW. The costs of the pensions and insurance shall be included in the annual budgets of the PVAO and PhilHealth.