50k minors nabbed in Metro — PNP

More minors are still roaming the streets of Metro Manila during curfew hours despite the intensified campaign of the Philippine National Police against night loiterers. Since June 2018, authorities have caught a total of 50,960 minors in the capital. Local ordinances prescribe curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily for children below 18 years old and those of legal age but have a mental handicap or learning disability. Various local government units came up with the ordinance to protect and save children from getting involved in illegal drugs and other criminal activities as well as to prevent them from being victimized by criminal elements. President Rodrigo Duterte initiated the campaign against street loiterers, ordering the police to go against idlers to ensure peaceful communities, especially at night. As of March 23, the five police districts under the National Capital Region Police Office made a total of 850,067 apprehensions during their routine police operations in Metro Manila.Of the five districts, the Central Police District (Quezon City) posted the highest number of arrests with 495,144. The number of those arrested for drinking liquors in public places rose to 39,409 while a total of 198,462 individuals were caught for violating the smoking ban. At least 44,008 were nabbed for loitering in the streets half-naked. More than 517, 200 persons were also apprehended for violating other local ordinances, according to the NCRPO. Metro Manila police director Guillermo Eleazar assured the public that street bystanders would not be picked up by the police as long as they follow local ordinances on loitering.