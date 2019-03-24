‘Federal gov’t will be put in place soon ‘

The Duterte administration remains committed to pushing for federalism, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said on Saturday following the President’s disclosure that Moro National Liberation Front chairman Nur Misuari threatened to wage a war if the promised shift to a federal form of government does not materialize. “The government’s advocacy for a federal system has never wavered and it is now working with other government agencies in finalizing the details of the ‘Bayanihan Federalism’ model developed by the Consultative Committee to Review the 1987 Constitution,” the DILG said in a statement. Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Federalism and Constitutional Reform has been regularly meeting in preparation for the opening of the new Congress in June. “The IATF expects to finish its work by June of this year and we hope to work closely with the new Members of Congress to have this approved during the second half of the President’s term,” Malaya said. The task force, led by DILG Secretary Eduardo Año, is scheduled to resume its public campaign for federalism after the May 13 polls.“Federalism, as we all know, is a complex matter. It’s a change in how we are governed. The devil is in the details. So, I think we have to give government more time to iron out the details. And that’s what we have been doing recently,” Malaya added. President Rodrigo Duterte and Misuari have agreed to form a panel that will study how federalism can be adopted in Mindanao during their meeting at the Palace Tuesday evening. “He told me, ‘I want federalism.’ And I told him, ‘Don’t forget federalism must be passed by Congress,’” Duterte said. “Misuari told me, ‘If you do not give it to me, let me be very honest, I will go to war.’ I told him I understand. What we can do is let’s form a panel, because we have to inform the people and we do not negotiate secretly here. Day-to-day, the public will be briefed on the outcome on how you want to apply the federal system and whether it will be similar to the Bangsamoro Organic Law or a different type,” the President added.