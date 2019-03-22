MIAA gears up for Holy Week passenger rush

The Manila International Airport Authority is gearing up to accommodate thousands of air travelers going to and coming from Manila to ensure their safety and convenience in time for the observance of Lent. MIAA general manager Eddie Monreal advised passengers to leave home early to allot more time for travel to the airport during the peak period at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. “We expect a heavy volume of travelers in the coming peak travel period. As a general rule passengers be at the airport at least three hours before their flights. Be sure that travel documents [passports/visas] and ID cards are in your possession and are easily accessible,” he said. Monreal also asked air travelers to be mindful of valuables and personal belongings as well as infants and small children, and have name tags and distinguishing marks on pieces of luggage for easy identification and ease in retrieval from airport carousel. Airport authorities also reminded passengers of the following: (a) Know your FBA—Free Baggage Allowance (written at the back of e-ticket)—and pack accordingly; (b) Liquids 100 ML or less can be stored inside hand-carry, in zip-lock bags; liquid amounts more than 100 ml must be placed in check-in luggage; (c) Check-in early at the airport for an easier pre-departure process, and to avoid long security queues; (d) Be aware that counters close one hour before flight departure (e) Be mindful of flight boarding time to avoid flight delays that may inconvenience other passengers as airport personnel are instructed to off-load baggage of passengers not present at the flight’s boarding gate 20 minutes before departure time and (f) Aircraft doors shall be closed 10 minutes before flight departure. Monreal said a stricter security measure will also be enforced at the airport and a contingency plan will be made to assist Immigration officers in managing queuing in their area so they can maximize use of their people to process arriving and departing passengers of international flights. He added the MIAA also coordinated with airline representatives, Bureau of Customs, Police-Aviation Security Group, and private security agencies to ensure all their personnel are present to accommodate and protect the passengers.Monreal said brand new air-conditioners were also set up at NAIA terminal 3 especially at the domestic side where an increase number of both domestic and international passengers are expected.Airport workers were instructed to prioritize passengers whose flights are about to board, elders and persons with disability, and those passengers with connecting flights. The MIAA chief said preparations are in place to make sure that traveling will be as hassle-free as possible this coming Holy Week. He added that help desks will also be installed at all international and domestic terminals to be manned by MIAA public affairs, terminal operations, medical and terminal police. Coordination has also been made with airlines regarding the efficient processing of their passengers especially at the check-in counters. Additional airline personnel will be deployed as needed to accommodate the increase in travelers. Both the Airport Police Department and the PNP-Avsegroup will be assigned to secure the immediate premises of the airport by means of, among others, K9 units. Monreal, likewise, recommends that welcome and send-off parties be minimized to avoid congestion at the terminals. Travelers are also reminded not to bring prohibited items to the airport and to stow all belongings in one’s carry-on baggage for faster processing at the screening checkpoints. They are also encouraged to make use of airline check-in kiosks to hasten check-in procedures.