Solon hails passage of law on occupational therapists

posted March 21, 2019 at 10:20 pm by Maricel Cruz March 21, 2019 at 10:20 pm

An opposition lawmaker on Thursday hailed the enactment of Republic Act 11241 or “The Philippine Occupational Therapy Law” which upgrades the regulatory framework of Filipino Occupational Therapists. “RA 11241 formally recognizes Occupational Therapy as an independent medical profession from Physical Therapy. It likewise attunes the practice of the profession to the local and international standards of practice and to the recent developments in the field of healthcare,” Magdalo Party-list Rep. Gary Alejano said. Alejano principally authored the bill in the 17th Congress. An opposition lawmaker on Thursday hailed the enactment of Republic Act 11241 or “The Philippine Occupational Therapy Law” which upgrades the regulatory framework of Filipino Occupational Therapists. “RA 11241 formally recognizes Occupational Therapy as an independent medical profession from Physical Therapy. It likewise attunes the practice of the profession to the local and international standards of practice and to the recent developments in the field of healthcare,” Magdalo Party-list Rep. Gary Alejano said. Alejano principally authored the bill in the 17th Congress.RA 11241 amends Republic Act No. 5680, a 49-year-old law which regulates two different allied professions, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy. Alejano, an oppositionist, said with the enactment of a new law, the government has effectively upgraded and updated the competence, knowledge, and skills of Filipino Occupational Therapists making them globally competitive.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.