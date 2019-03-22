Solon hails passage of law on occupational therapists

An opposition lawmaker on Thursday hailed the enactment of Republic Act 11241 or “The Philippine Occupational Therapy Law” which upgrades the regulatory framework of Filipino Occupational Therapists.
“RA 11241 formally recognizes Occupational Therapy as an independent medical profession from Physical Therapy. It likewise attunes the practice of the profession to the local and international standards of practice and to the recent developments in the field of healthcare,” Magdalo Party-list Rep. Gary Alejano said.
Alejano principally authored the bill in the 17th Congress.
RA 11241 amends Republic Act No. 5680, a 49-year-old law which regulates two different allied professions, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy.
Alejano, an oppositionist, said with the enactment of a new law, the government has effectively upgraded and updated the competence, knowledge, and skills of Filipino Occupational Therapists making them globally competitive.