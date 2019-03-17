Palace rejects Villarin’s take on ‘narco-list’

Malacañang on Saturday described as “pure nonsense” in dismissing the assertion of Rep. Tom Villarin that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s action of releasing the list of narco-politicians “could constitute an impeachable offense for culpable violation of the Constitution.” “For the legal education of Rep. Vilalrin, the appropriate charges have already been filed against the personalities contained in the list before the Office of the Ombudsman affording them their right to due process and an opportunity to clear their names before competent authorities,” Panelo said in a statement. “The opposition party-list congressman is quick to respond to an issue of unfamiliar terrain to a non-lawyer like him,” he added. According to Panelo, reading the names of the personalities in the narco-list can be compared to releasing the names of criminal suspects, adding that charges have actually been filed against them. “The release of their names is nothing more than a release of the names of criminal suspects. Such act cannot be considered a legal transgression, and even more so, an impeachable offense,” he added. The Palace spokesman said that President Duterte has the duty to protect the nation and releasing the narco-list was one way of doing it. He added that not doing so would have been an impeachable offense.“The drug menace has evolved into a national security problem as it threatens to destroy the very foundation of society. The President as head of the state is constitutionally commanded to serve and protect the nation,” he said. “Individual rights are subordinate to the state’s right to protect itself from its enemies that seek to destroy it. The people’s right to safety prevails over the individual rights of persons piercing and destroying the security net that protects the citizenry,” he added. Panelo said it is the failure of the President to perform his constitutional duty of serving and protecting the people that makes him liable to impeachment for such omission is culpable violation of the Constitution and a betrayal of the public trust. The President earlier released the names of 46 local officials involved in the illegal drug trade. The list included the names of 33 mayors, eight vice mayors, three congressmen, a board member, and a former mayor. The Department of the Interior and Local Government has filed administrative cases against the said officials on March 14, 2019, at the Office of the Ombudsman, according to the President.