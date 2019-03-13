Batangas vice mayor faces graft charges

A vice mayor from San Pascual, Batangas is now facing graft charges before the Office of the Ombudsman for alleged failure to pass the municipal government’s 2019 budget. In a complaint-affidavit, Roanna Conti accused her vice mayor, Antonio Dimayuga, of violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and commission of gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Also included in the complaint were municipal councilors Roumel Aguila, Dennis Panopio, Lanifel Manalo, Juanito Chavez, Ramel Fernandez, and Reyshanne Joy Marquez. Conti blamed the respondents for the delay in the passage of the 2019 budget for San Pascual municipality.“The 2019 budget should have been approved last December 2018. The town is in a sorry state since we are already in the month of March, yet there is still no budget for this year. How do we go about our public service to respond to the needs of our people? What about our scholars, the sick, the persons with disability, the youth, the senior citizens, the women and others that depend on our public funds,” she said in a statement. Two days ago, Dimayuga filed an administrative complaint against Conti, along with human resources management officer Ronaldo Gonzalez Jr., with the Ombudsman over four Facebook posts of her Christmas vacation in the United States of America in December last year to January this year.