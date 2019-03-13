Makati City’s Estrella Road partially closed next week

The Metro Manila Development Authority announced Tuesday it would partially close next week the Estrella Service Road in Makati City to give way to the ongoing rehabilitation of Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge. MMDA General Manager Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. said closure of Estrella Service Road—from Gumamela Street to JP Rizal direction—would take effect on March 23, Saturday, at 11 p.m. At least 500 vehicles per hour are traversing per direction. The other direction going to Rockwell area will remain open to motorists. The closure, in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways and the local government of Makati City, will last up to two years until the completion of the bridge. Motorists are advised to take the following alternate routes: All vehicles coming from EDSA/Rockwell must turn at Gumamela Street, left at Camia Street to JP Rizal to destination.“In preparation, roads in the vicinity of Estrella Bridge will be cleared of illegally parked vehicles and other obstructions,” said Garcia. Roadside clearing operations will be conducted on identified alternative roads, including streets of Camia, Gumamela, and Progreso. “Starting Monday, we are going to clear all alternate routes. We want to utilize all roads in the vicinity,” said Garcia. The rehabilitation of Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge aims to widen the bridge to four lanes from its present two lanes. Based on the DPWH timeline, the project will be completed in 2021.