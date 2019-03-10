MMDA seizes 85,000 illegally parked autos

The Metro Manila Development Authority has apprehended a total of 85,637 vehicles since it implemented the intensified campaign against illegal parking in the metropolis last year. Records from the MMDA Traffic Discipline Office also showed that 22,591 of the total apprehended vehicles in 2018 were impounded aside from fines slapped against the owners. As of January this year, the MMDA was also able to apprehend more than 7,900 vehicles, 2,846 of which were caught illegally parked unattended on major streets. Sixty of those apprehended were impounded. The agency started last month enforcing a new policy increasing fines for illegal parking in the National Capital Region. On the first day, more than 60 vehicles were apprehended in simultaneous operations along F.B. Harrison Street, Taft Avenue and Gil Puyat Avenue, all in Pasay City; Quirino Highway, Roxas Boulevard, T.M. Kalaw in Manila, and in the areas of Baclaran in Parañaque City. MMDA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Pircelyn Pialago said the Metro Manila Council, the agency’s governing board and policy-making body, made the decision to increase the penalty to further free all obstructions along main roads, especially during rush hours from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. She said the penalty for illegal parking for attended vehicles was raised to P1,000 from the previous P200; fine for illegal parking for unattended vehicles was increased to P2,000 from P500; fine for obstructing the road was increased to P1,000 from P150; and fine for yellow lane violation was increased to P1,000. Apprehended vehicle owners will be fined for illegal parking plus obstruction, twice a day for the same violations. The MMDA formed two groups—Task Force Alpha and Task Force Bravo —to operate against illegaly-parked vehicles.MMDA general manager Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. said the government is hoping that through this campaign, it will be able to change the selfish behavior of most of these irresponsible drivers and individuals violating traffic rules. Areas where parking are prohibited: All national roads in Metro Manila; Primary and secondary roads of cities and municipalities in Metro Manila that are: Within six (6) meters of any intersection or curved lane; Within four (4) meters of driveways or entrances to any fire station, hospital, clinic and other similar establishment; Within four (4) meters of fire hydrants; on roadsides of any legally parked vehicle; On pedestrian crosswalks; In front of any authorized driveway; On the sidewalks, paths and alleys not intended for parking; At the foot or near bridges; at any place where official signs have been erected prohibiting parking and/or declared No Parking Zone by the MMDA such as the Mabuhay Lane, and other areas duly declared as “No Parking Zone” provided by law or ordinances. MMDA data showed that at least 45,236 vehicles were apprehended for illegal parking in 2017. President Rodrigo Duterte said he want all roads in the country’s biggest cities cleared of all illegally-parked vehicles to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the metropolis. The government’s road and bridge projects will mean nothing if they will remain filled by illegally parked vehicles and other obstructions, said the President. Duterte directed the MMDA and local government units to immediately clear the roads and major thoroughfares of all unnecessary obstruction including vehicles parked on the street. He said he is planning to have a golden age of infrastructure under his term with big-ticket projects such as roads, airports, and bridges.