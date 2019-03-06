SC disbars lawyer for faking CA decision

The Supreme Court has disbarred a lawyer who had been found to have drafted a fake decision of the Court of Appeals. During its en banc session on Tuesday, the SC also ordered that Marie Frances E. Ramon’s name be immediately stricken off the Roll of Attorneys “without prejudice to the civil or criminal cases pending and/or to be filed against her.” In a media briefer, the SC said it found that Ramon “defrauded her clients by drafting a fake, spurious and sham decision regarding the purported acquittal” of one Tirso Fajardo, the cousin of a client, of drug-related charges and used the names of three CA justices to “accomplish her ill-motives.” The court added that the case against Fajardo was actually raffled to a different associate justice. The complainants—CA Associate Justices Fernanda Lampas-Peralta and Stephen Cruz and SC justice Ramon Paul Hernando, who was formerly with the CA, alleged that Ramon claimed she could influence CA justices to secure the acquittal of a person accused of a crime and that she defrauded the relatives of an accused to earn “a large amount of money.”Ramon was found to have violated the Lawyer’s Oath and several canons of the Code of Professional Responsibility and committed grave misconduct. “The Court held that Atty. Ramon has tarnished the image of the legal profession and has lessened the public faith in the judiciary. Hence, the ultimate penalty of disbarment must be imposed upon her,” the high court ruled. The SC adopted the findings of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Commission and the recommendation of the IBP Board.