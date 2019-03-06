Herbalife Nutrition PH joins Manila Bay Cleanup Drive

Herbalife Nutrition Philippines officials, employees and distributors recently took part in the Manila Bay Cleanup Drive, an initiative in line with the nutrition company’s corporate philosophy and sincere objective of advocating worthwhile causes that benefit the community. Herbalife Nutrition Philippines general manager Rosalio Valenzuela, along with his family, as well as Corporate Communications Manager Barbette Soliven took part in the activity, which saw the volunteers cleaning the Baywalk Area from the United States Embassy to Rajah Sulayman area. Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier by providing its customers access to quality nutrition products and personalized wellness programs that would improve their lives daily. Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The company has been on a mission for nutrition—changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and programs—since 1980. Together with Herbalife Nutrition independent members, it is committed to providing solutions to global trends of poor nutrition and obesity, a population that wants to age in a healthier manner, skyrocketing public healthcare costs as well as providing an opportunity to meet the needs of the rising number of entrepreneurs. Herbalife Nutrition offers high quality, science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent member, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. The company’s direct sales model provides individuals with an entrepreneurial business opportunity to be their own boss and work either full or part-time.Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent members in more than 90 countries. Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation and its more than 130 community-based Casa Herbalife Nutrition programs around the globe that help bring good nutrition to children. The Company and HNF also provide aide to organizations focused on the general wellness of communities such as the American Cancer Society, Save The Children and the American Red Cross. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe. Herbalife Nutrition has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.