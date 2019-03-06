Abu linked to year 2000 kidnap nabbed

An Abu Sayyaf bandit who took part in the kidnapping of 21 individuals, including 11 foreigners in the Sipadan, Malaysia in 2000, was arrested at his hideout in Zamboanga Sibugay Monday, the military said Tuesday. Capt. Clint Antipala, Public Affairs Chief of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, said Maldimar Mahmor was nabbed by police and members of the 44th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Madaup, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay at 1 p.m. the other day. Antipala said Mahmor was arrested on the strength of a warrant of arrest for illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions. Records showed that Mahmor was a lieutenant of Sulu-based former ASG sub-leader, Indang Susukan (Galib Andang) also known as Commander Robot. “He currently serves as the ASG’s liaison and facilitator in its kidnapping activities in the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur,” said Lt. Col. Don Templonuevo, the 44th Infantry Battalion Commander. Reports indicated that Mahmor participated in the Sipadan kidnapping in 2000, snatching 21 individuals consisting of European and Malaysian tourists and Filipino resort workers. At least six fully armed ASG members under Indang Susukan swooped down at the famous Sipadan island resort and forcibly took a Malaysian police officer, three Germans, two French, two South Africans, two Finns and a Lebanese citizen.The hostages were herded into a waiting pump boat and fled towards Sulu. Prior to Mahmor’s arrest, the ASG bandit figured in the kidnapping of former Mayor of Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay and Duterte Couple in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte. Authorities said a caliber .38 revolver, one hand grenade, an M16 magazine, one rocket-propelled grenade bullet were recovered from Mahmor’s possession. “The apprehension of Mahmor is a big loss for the ASG because it will disrupt their illegal activities, particularly kidnapping, in our area of operation,” said Col. Bagnus Gaerlan, Jr., commander of the 102nd Infantry Brigade based in Zamboanga Sibugay. Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Roberto Ancan, commander of the 1st Infantry Division, said army troops in collaboration of the PNP would intensify joint lay enforcement operation to protect the people and communities against terrorist.