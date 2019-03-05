SMC pledges P1 billion for Tullahan 

San Miguel Corp. and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Monday formalized a joint commitment to undertake an extensive cleanup of the Tullahan River system―a crucial step to rehabilitating the Manila Bay. Ramon Ang, SMC president and chief operating officer, and DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu signed the landmark memorandum of agreement that will implement a comprehensive dredging and cleanup of the 59.24-km tributary that starts from the La Mesa Reservoir and traverses the cities of Valenzuela and Malabon, before reaching the mouth of Manila Bay through Navotas City. Ang said SMC would provide the DENR P1 billion to fund the massive cleanup effort. “The cleanup of the Tullahan river, like other river systems going out to Manila Bay, is crucial to bringing back the glory of the Manila Bay,” said Ang in a statement.“We are proud to partner with the DENR on this project. In the last couple of months, we have seen what can be done when our government has both political will and a clear understanding of what can be done to make a difference,” he said. And said the project is a perfect example of the kind of environmental progress that the public and private sector can achieve together,” he added.