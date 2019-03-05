POEA now accepting applicants

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration is now accepting qualified applicants for nurses and care workers for deployment in Japan under the Framework for the Movement of Natural Persons of the Philippines-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement. The POEA said that Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services needed qualified applicants to fill up another batch of vacancies for 50 nurses or kangoshi and 300 careworkers or kaigofukushishi. Candidates for nursing positions must be a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Nursing, with PRC Board license, with at least three years hospital experience, and must be motivated and committed to work and study as a candidate for “Kangoshi” to obtain a National License in Japan. Meanwhile, those who wish to apply as care workers must be a graduate of any four-year course, a certified NCII caregiver by TESDA, and a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Nursing (with or without PRC license).The candidate-nurses to be hired shall first complete a six-month onsite Japanese language training and thereafter undergo on-the-job training at their respective hospitals. They should be able to pass the licensure examination in Japan before they can work as registered nurses. They have three chances to take the nursing licensure examination.