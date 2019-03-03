ALL SECTIONS
Mar 03, 2019

Art of selling

posted March 03, 2019 at 09:52 pm by  Ey Acasio

Art of selling

An art painter arranges his works, which he sells for P 2,500.00  to P4,000.00 each, at a Manila park. 

Topics: Art , Painter , Painting , Street , Manila

