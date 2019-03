Angel's walk

posted March 03, 2019 at 09:43 pm by Ey Acasio March 03, 2019 at 09:43 pm

Thousands of Autism advocacy leaders and members converge in the annual ‘Angels Walk for Autism’ on Sunday, March 3, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The annual event is spearheaded by the Autism Society of the Philippines and SM Prime Holdings since it began in 2007 to continue advocating for acceptance, accomodation and appreciation of Filipinos with autism toward an Autism-OK Philippines. Thousands of Autism advocacy leaders and members converge in the annual ‘Angels Walk for Autism’ on Sunday, March 3, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The annual event is spearheaded by the Autism Society of the Philippines and SM Prime Holdings since it began in 2007 to continue advocating for acceptance, accomodation and appreciation of Filipinos with autism toward an Autism-OK Philippines.

