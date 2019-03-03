Manila hospital gets latest radiotherapy tech vs cancer

The Manila Doctors Hospital has bolstered its fight against cancer with its acquisition of the VitalBeam Radiotherapy System, the first of its kind in the Philippines. “VitalBeam is a real game-changer that will enable us at Manila Doctors to treat even challenging cases with pinpoint accuracy and precision, making it possible for us to offer our patients fast, targeted treatments,” said Dr. Mario Juco, medical director of Manila Doctors Hospital. The World Health Organization has listed cancer as the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for at least 9.6 million deaths last year. In its 2018 Global Cancer Country Profile for the Philippines, the WHO said more than 80,000 deaths were attributed to the deadly disease with lung, colorectal, prostate, liver, and leukemia as the most common types of cancer in men and breast, cervix, colorectal, lung, and ovarian cancer for women. The latest technology in cancer care from strategic partners Varian and Siemens Healthineers, VitalBeam delivers powerful cancer treatments with pinpoint accuracy and precision.It uniquely integrates imaging and treatment technologies within a sophisticated architecture that makes it possible to deliver image-guided treatments very quickly, opening the door to new possibilities for the treatment of lung, breast, prostate, head and neck, as well as other cancers that are treatable with radiotherapy. The system is now available at Manila Doctors Hospital’s new Cancer Institute which began operations in January. “Imaging is an essential part of modern-day, targeted radiotherapy,” said Dr. Antonio Villalon, head of the Cancer Institute.