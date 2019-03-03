Crime incidents in Metro Manila down

Crime incidents in Metro Manila, including robbery, car and motor thefts, rape and physical injury, went down during the last quarter of 2018, the National Capital Region Police Office said. NCRPO data showed that 3,468 crime incidents happened between October and December last year, down from 3,750 cases in the third quarter. Crimes against person declined by four percent from 1,423 in the third quarter to 1,366 while crimes against property went down 9.6 percent from 2,327 to 2,102 incidents. Cases of carnapping were also down 31 percent from 54 to 37 while incidents of rape dropped by 7.86 percent from 280 to 258. NCRPO chief Dir. Guillermo Eleazar attributed the decline to the government’s continuing war against drugs and other crimes as well as the serious internal cleansing policy of the Philippine National Police to eradicate scalawag cops. The NCRPO also reported that more than 780,000 individuals have been arrested in Metro Manila since it began implementing the intensified drive against street loiterers and those violating local ordinances in June last year.A total of 775,645 persons were apprehended for smoking, accounting for 24.01 percent arrests made. Minors violating curfew hours had the next biggest number with 47,034, followed by 41, 715 individuals caught half-naked. Those caught drinking in public places came next with 36,615. The Quezon City Police District still had the biggest number of arrests at 453,558 violators or more than half of all those arrested in Metro Manila.