‘Evaluate party-list nominees’

The Commission on Elections on Saturday said the release of the names of the nominees of over 130 party-list organizations will give voters a chance to know the personalities behind the organizations. Comelec spokesman James Jimenez noted that in party-list elections, voters must evaluate not just the sectoral organization but also the nominees. “While the Comelec maintains that, in a party-list elections, it is the party-list organization as a whole that should be evaluated by the electorate, it cannot be denied that the identity of the nominees remains a significant reference for voters,” he said. “This is especially true in view of the large number of party-list organizations currently participating in the #NLE2019 elections,” Jimenez added. On Friday, the Comelec released the list of nominees on its Twitter account. “The release of the names of party-list nominees was effected to enhance the transparency of the electoral process and to enable voters to make an informed choice,” Jimenez said.Meanwhile, the Comelec Employees’ Union lauded the poll body’s stance in enforcing campaign rules in the runup to the May 13 midterm elections. “The Comelec leadership’s serious effort to ensure a level playing field for candidates in the forthcoming elections and its tough stance on enforcing campaign rules is commendable,” the group said. “On the ground, we commit to tear down all oversized and illegally placed campaign posters,” it added. Last week, the Comelec began its nationwide removal of illegal campaign posters, starting in Metro Manila.