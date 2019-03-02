Solons weigh in on Du30 veto of ‘anti-spanking’ bill

Feliciano Belmonte Jr.

Former Speaker Feliciano Belmonte Jr. on Friday expressed support for President Rodrigo Duterte’s veto of the anti-spanking bill. “I am in favor of spanking, which was part of my childhood. But anything more severe than that, l oppose,” Belmonte said. Belmonte said he believes the children should be disciplined by their parents but not subjected to excessive physical pain. In addition, he said it is within the President’s authority to veto bills that he believes will not redound to public welfare.Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel shared Belmonte’s view, saying the power of the veto is a prerogative of the president. “He [President Duterte] has some information that we ordinary citizens do not have access to. I am sure that his reason for the veto is justified based on information given to him. i support his decision,” Pimentel said. However, two congressmen opposed the President’s decision to veto the bill which prohibits beating children and other physical forms of punishment to discipline them. “I hope the President would still be open to a dialogue with proponents of the bill including child rights advocates,” Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano said.While the country may have a law against violence against children, Alejano said corporal punishment which is currently acceptable could lead to deep psychological trauma for the child that affects the state of his/her mental health. “Oftentimes, corporal punishment progresses into harsher forms of punishment including vicious beating,” Alejano said. “The law reinforces positive discipline and for that alone, I had hoped the President hadn’t vetoed it entirely,” he added. Akbayan party-list Rep. Tom Villarin said he finds it unfortunate and at the same time disturbing that Malacañang does not appreciate the values of positive discipline and reinforcement among children. “It is unfortunate because children nowadays are subjected to all forms of physical and mental violence. It is disturbing because Malacañang wants to promote measures that puts children at risk like the lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility,” Villarn said. He said that the “the law seeks to protect our children by prohibiting beating, kicking, slapping, lashing on any part of a child’s body, with or without the use of an instrument.” The law also seeks to prohibit verbal abuse or assaults, including threats, intimidation, swearing or cursing, ridiculing a child or making him look foolish in front of other children or the public, Villarin added.