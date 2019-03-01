DPWH to conduct weekend road repairs in 4 cities

The Department of Public Works and Highways will conduct repair and maintenance works in four areas of Metro Manila this weekend. In a statement, DPWH-National Capital Region Director Ador Canlas said the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority had given clearance to do road works along C-5 Road in the cities of Pasig and Taguig and Edsa in Quezon City starting 11 p.m. Friday. Canlas advised motorists to take alternate routes due to expected traffic slowdowns in areas with road repair activities. He said the repair works on C-5 would be at the southbound directions, after Lanuza Avenue in Pasig before reaching the Bagong Ilog Flyover and fronting SM Aura in Taguig. Repair and maintenance will also be done at the southbound direction of Edsa, from Lagarian Creek to Ermin Garcia, second lane from sidewalk, Quezon City. Canlas said repair works would also be done at the northbound Magsaysay Boulevard going to Cubao, from R. Magsaysay Bridge to Pureza Street in the City of Manila. All affected road sections will be open to traffic by 5 a.m. on Monday.Meanwhile, MMDA personnel on Friday conducted clearing operations on alternative routes a day before the scheduled closure of Tandang Sora flyover and intersection. Tandang Sora flyover’s closure is part of the ongoing construction of the Metro Rail Transit System Line 7 (MRT-7), expected to be completed in two years. Despite the clearing operation’s progress on Luzon Avenue, the MMDA said tricycle drivers continued to defy loading and unloading prohibitions in some the areas. But tricycle drivers argued that passengers demanded they should be dropped off at locations of their choice. On Congressional Avenue Extension, MMDA personnel have called out passengers lining up on roadsides outside designated terminals. Assisting the MMDA for the clearing operations were the Quezon City police and Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety officials.