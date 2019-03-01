ALL SECTIONS
Guiuan mayor, 9 other local execs suspended

posted February 28, 2019 at 10:50 pm by  Rio N. Araja
The Office of the Ombudsman has issued a preventive suspension on Guiuan, Eastern Samar Mayor Christopher Sheen Gonzales and nine other local officials for alleged irregular implementation of the multimillion-peso ‘Yolanda’ recovery program.

In a seven-page Feb. 12 order of Ombudsman Samuel Martires, Gonzales and the other respondents have been ordered suspended for six months without pay for alleged grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty.

Martires directed the Department of Interior and Local Government to implement the order.

Also suspended were accountant Adrian Bernardo; treasurer Felicisima Bernardo; bids and awards committee members Arsenio Salamida, Esperanza Cortin, Danilo Colandog, Gilberto Labicante, Ma. Nenita Ecleo and Felipe Padual, and BAC-technical working group member Zosimo Macabasag.

Guiuan was one of the 171 local government units severely damaged by typhoon Yolanda in 2013, and was considered eligible for the DILG's Recovery Assistance on Yolanda funds.

The local government approved the release of P209 million in public funds for projects listed under RAYs 1 and 2, with P147.764 million to two contractors -- Pedro S. Labasbas Construction under RAY 1 in April 2014 for the repair and rehabilitation of the Guiuan municipal building and public market, and EDG Americas Inc. under RAY 2 in February 2015 for the repair 89 facilities in 60 component barangays.

Based on field investigation, the contractors submitted documents showing their technical, legal and financial competence to implement the projects.

"The RAY which is the source of funds for the projects was endowed to the constituents of Guiuan to rehabilitate their community from the relentless and harsh calamity they suffered from the super typhoon," the resolution read.

"Any gross neglect of duty or grave misconduct caused in the use and management of said fund is an offense of severe gravity."​

