Kiko rejects claims of LP fund to be used against Revilla

Senator Francis “Kiko Pangilinan

Senator Francis “Kiko Pangilinan on Wednesday described as “baseless, unfounded and untrue” the claims by former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla that the “yellows” were spending P50 million to attack and bully him on social media, saying that if they have P50 million, they would have more TV advertisements. “If we have that amount, we will bring the amount there,” said Pangilinan, Liberal Party president and campaign manager of the opposition’s Otso Diretso senatorial slate.“So why are we going to spend P50 million for a black propaganda?” he asked. “We will spend it for more ads for our candidates. Many of our candidates need to be known,” Pangilinan added. In a statement last Sunday, Revilla claimed receiving information about the alleged P50 million fund that the ‘yellows’ will use against him. “May mga nagpaabot sa akin, at sa totoo lang ayaw kong maniwala, na may umiikot ngayong 50 million para targetin ako,” the former senator said. “Pero sa grabe ng mga atake galing sa mga yellow social media, hindi mahirap paniwalaan. At parang natural lang naman na ipagpatuloy nila ang paninira at fake news sa akin. Binully ako ng anim na taon, at hanggang ngayon binu-bully,” Revilla said. Meanwhile, Otso Derecho senatorial bet Bam Aquino said only an independent Senate that is not beholden to anyone will push the country forward as it will work for the interest of the Filipino people.Aquino said an independent Senate will prevent the passage of any law that is detrimental to the welfare of the public, like the controversial Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law that burdens the Filipino people with high prices of food and other goods. He added that an independent Senate also ensures check and balance between branches of government and serves as watchdog against corruption, guaranteeing that those involved in anomalies will be punished. “An independent Senate will also guarantee that the will of the people is being followed, and not just serve as a rubber stamp of the administration,” he said. Aquino also said that attempts to change the 1987 Constitution to remove term limits of elected officials and change the system of government to fit their political agenda will have no chance under an independent Senate. Aquino said that an independent Senate can be achieved by selecting candidates that will work for the welfare of the people and not serve the interest of the administration. The senator said that in his almost six years as senator, he was responsible for the passage of a total of 40 laws, including the landmark Free College Law that he pushed as principal sponsor during his time as chairman of the Committee on Education.