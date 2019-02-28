ALL SECTIONS
Thursday February 28, 2019

Ignacio quits post as OWWA deputy

posted February 27, 2019 at 11:20 pm by  Nathaniel Mariano
Malacañang on Wednesday wished Arnel Ignacio good luck after he resigned from his post as deputy administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment.

“Mr. Ignacio has proven his competence in public service in his current position, as well as during his tenure at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

“He has intimated his desire to pursue other endeavors. We wish him luck to a new path he will traverse,” he added.

OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said that Ignacio cited personal reasons why he opted to resign.

DOLE chief Silvestre Bello III, on the other hand, said that he had persuaded Ignacio to reconsider his decision, but the latter insisted on resigning.

Meanwhile, Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte, who appointed Ignacio to OWWA in 2018, has yet to receive a letter signifying his intention to leave public service.

“While the President has yet to formally accept Mr. Ignacio’s resignation, we recognize as well and thank him for his contributions to the Filipino people.”

Ignacio was one of the President’s supporters from the entertainment industry during the presidential elections in 2016.

He was previously tapped by Duterte as AVP for community relations and services department at the PAGCOR.

Topics: Arnel Ignacio , Overseas Workers Welfare Administration , OWWA , Department of Labor and Employment

