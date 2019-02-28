ALL SECTIONS
Thursday February 28, 2019

Immigration agents nab American fugitive for child porno

posted February 27, 2019 at 10:20 pm by  Vito Barcelo
Immigration agents arrested an American fugitive wanted by authorities in the US state of Minnesota for alleged distribution of child pornography.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente identified the foreign fugitive as Gary Jaime Dokulil who is now detained in Bicutan, Taguig City following his arrest at his residence in Clark Field, Angeles City, Pampanga by operatives from the Bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit.

Morente said the US embassy sought the BI’s help in locating Dokulil after US district court in Minnesota issued a warrant for his arrest last Jan. 17.   

“He will be deported for posing risk to public safety and security as his presence here presents a threat to our Filipino children anyone of who could be his next victim,” Morente said.

Dokulil, according to Morente, will also be deported as an undocumented alien as his office received official communication that Dokulil’s passport had been cancelled by the US government.

BI-FSU Chief Bobby Raquepo reported that Dokulil fled to the Philippines last January 11, or just six days before the Minnesota ordered his arrest.

“He must have sensed his impending arrest,” said Raquepo. “This prompted him to flee his hometown,” he added.

It was also gathered that on March 3, 1999 the Dakota County District Court in Minnesota convicted Dokulil on charges that he engaged in “terroristic threats” for causing extreme fear by use of violent threats.

The Minnesota terroristic threats statute describes said offense as a crime of violence “in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience”.   

US federal agents are expected to fetch Dokulil in Manila as soon as the BI Board of Commissioners issues the order for his summary deportation. As a result of the deportation, he will also be barred from re-entering the Philippines.   

Topics: Jaime Morente , Gary Jaime Dokulil , US embassy , Fugitive Search Unit

