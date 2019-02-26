Catriona Gray vows to empower youth

posted February 26, 2019 at 11:00 pm by Macon Ramos-Araneta February 26, 2019 at 11:00 pm

Miss Universe 2018 Elisa Catriona Gray on Tuesday vowed to continue empowering the youth as she paid a courtesy call to the senators led by Senate President Vicente Sotto III In a brief speech, Gray expressed her intense happiness over what she described as “amazing welcome” from her countrymen. “If we just look in your life and your community... you can give back in the small way, it matters,” said Gray as she asked for continuing support for her advocacies. Miss Universe 2018 Elisa Catriona Gray on Tuesday vowed to continue empowering the youth as she paid a courtesy call to the senators led by Senate President Vicente Sotto III In a brief speech, Gray expressed her intense happiness over what she described as “amazing welcome” from her countrymen. “If we just look in your life and your community... you can give back in the small way, it matters,” said Gray as she asked for continuing support for her advocacies.She again thanked Filipino citizens for supporting her and her endeavors. In response, Sotto noted that the Philippines is truly blessed and honored that Gray came to the Senate to personally receive the commendation from the members of the Senate of the Philippines.

