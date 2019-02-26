MMDA backs anti-smoking

The Metro Manila Development Authority on Tuesday expressed its support to the City of Mandaluyong and commended the local government for its continuous efforts to strictly implement and enforce its anti-smoking ordinance. City Ordinance 671, or the “Comprehensive Smoke-Free Ordinance of the City of Mandaluyong”, was enacted and approved by the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Mandaluyong on July 17, 2017. It aims to regulate the use, sale, distribution, and advertisement of cigarettes and other tobacco products within the territorial jurisdiction of Mandaluyong. MMDA chairman Danilo Lim said the agency recognized the efforts of Mandaluyong in promoting better health and to reduce the prevalence of smoking-related diseases. “I would like to express my warmest congratulations to the local government of Mandaluyong for its relentless efforts in the implementation and enforcement of a 100 percent smoke-free policy,” Lim said. In a three-day Smoke-Free Environment Policies Training of Mandaluyong Barangay Captains and Enforcers held last month in Balanga City, Bataan, Mandaluyong City Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos shared their struggles and efforts to snuff out smoking in their city.The city’s Smoke-Free Task Force, together with the MMDA, has been rigorously monitoring the selling of tobacco products in public establishments, especially near school premises. Mandaluyong SFTF is composed of police, city hall employees, and barangay officials. Last year, a total 6,283 smokers were apprehended in public places while 292 store owners were caught for selling cigarettes near schools, according to Col. Roseller Sta. Maria, chief of Mandaluyong City Ordinance Enforcement Division. Meanwhile, Abalos disclosed that the city was aiming for another Red Orchid Award and hoping to reach the Hall of Fame distinction just like Balanga City, Bataan. MMDA believes that the Mandaluyong-LGU is eager to become a model smoke-free city not only in Metro Manila but in the whole Philippines.​