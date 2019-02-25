BI orders Korean fugitive deported

The Bureau of Immigration ordered the deportation of a Korean fugitive wanted by authorities in Seoul for the murder of a compatriot in the Philippines 15 years ago. The Korean, Sim Sang Bum, is now detained at the BI Detention Center in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City following his arrest in Gonzaga, Cagayan by operatives from the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU). Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said Sim, who has not left the country since 2002, will be sent home after the Korean embassy informed the BI about his pending case in his homeland. It was learned that Sim went into hiding after his Korean victim, identified as Jeong Gachoon, was killed in Santiago City, Isabela on Jan. 12, 2003. Sim reportedly had a heated argument with Jeong before passing a caliber .45 pistol to a Filipino accomplice who then fatally shot Jeong.It was learned that the Koreans, who were business partners, furiously quarreled over the financial proceeds of their car business before the shooting took place. According to BI-FSU chief Bobby Raquepo, a warrant for Sim’s arrest was issued by a district court in Seoul on Sept. 29, 2003. Raquepo said the fugitive is already an undocumented alien due to the cancellation of his passport by the Korean government. His name was also placed in the immigration blacklist of undesirable aliens to make sure that he does not return to the Philippines.