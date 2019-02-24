3 agencies offer help to remove ‘epal’ posters

Three agencies joined hands to help the Commission on Elections remove political billboards and campaign materials posted in areas in Metro Manila not designated by the government. Some of these political billboards and tarpaulins were also described as “epal”, “nuisance” and “unsafe” for blocking traffic lights and road signs providing guidance to motorists. As the May 13 midterm elections draws near, the government formed “Task Force Baklas” and enlisted the Metro Manila Development Authority, the Public Works and Highways department and the National Capital Region Police Office to support the Comelec in its drive against the street political advertisements. MMDA chairman Danilo Lim and his deputy general manager Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. met with Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez, DPWH-Regional Director Ador Canlas, and NCRPO chief Guillermo Eleazar to discuss preparations as campaign propaganda materials started appearing in every corner of the metropolis. Garcia said the Comelec requested the agency to “help them remove all election materials posted in prohibited areas.” “The MMDA is willing to help so I am warning all candidates not to waste their resources because campaign materials posted on traffic lights, trees, and public places will be removed,” said Garcia. He also vowed that no candidates will be spared from their campaign against illegal campaign materials. “I gave strict instructions to remove all illegal materials of all candidates. We shall not favor certain candidates in removing election materials in prohibited areas,” Garcia added. The task force will kick off their campaign on Thursday in major thoroughfares in Metro Manila and identified problem areas. Jimenez, for his part, said due process will be given to candidates before they remove illegal campaign materials. According to Jimenez, candidates are given three-day notice before they remove their illegal campaign materials, including commercial endorsements on billboards and election materials posted in public utility vehicles.Election materials can only be posted on common poster areas authorized by the Comelec or in public places as defined by the poll body. They may also be placed in private properties, but with the consent of property owners. Election posters should have a size not exceeding 2 feet by 3 feet. Violators may face election offense charges and possible disqualification if they will not remove their illegal campaign materials. The NCRPO, on the other hand, vowed to coordinate and implement the guidelines of the Comelec strictly and fairly. Concerned citizens posted on social media showing some of the political billboards and campaign materials located or posted near traffic lights and other vital road signs. Motorists also noticed “epal” banners and streamers of local government officials with holiday greetings and messages sprouted all over Metro Manila. “Nakahambalang sa poste ng traffic light, bumabati ng Merry Christmas, Happy Valentines at minsan may nakalagay pa “Congratulation New Graduates, we are proud of you. Greetings from Mayor .... Eh, ano naman ang kinalaman nila sa mga nag-graduates? Kilala ba sila nito?’ Lenon Lee, an FX driver said. ‘Epal’ is street slang for the Filipino term mapapel or one who craves attention, takes credit for other people’s work, or needlessly meddles in their affairs. “Politicians and other government officials should set a good example and refrain from putting up unnecessary posters and billboards along national roads,” said marketing manager Cris Eloriaga, a motorist from Makati City. The official campaign period for Senatorial candidates and for party list groups started last Feb. 12 while the campaign period for members of the House of Representatives and elective regional, provincial, city and municipal posts will be from March 30 to May 11, 2019.