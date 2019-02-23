Kris seeks dismissal of raps

Actress-television host Kris Aquino on Friday filed a counter-affidavit for grave threats hurled against her by her former project manager and former managing director Nicko Falcis before the QC prosecutor’s office. Aquino, accompanied by her lawyers from the Divina Law firm, sister Balsy, and sons Bimby and Joshua filed her plea before Senior State Prosecutor Rolando Ramirez, seeking the dismissal of the grave threat case filed by Falcis and his brother, lawyer Jesus Falcis. She said the case against her was a “mere afterthought, a measly ploy to retaliate and to respond” to the qualified theft she filed against Nicko Falcis, former managing director of Kris Cojuangco Aquino Productions. She denied threatening to kill Nicko, saying “the supposed audio recording was not also submitted to the prosecutor,” and that such allegation was just “hearsay and inadmissible in any proceeding.” She said on Sept. 27 last year, she called up Nicko, demanded an accounting of her P45-million investment entrusted to him, and threatened to file a legal action. The phone conversation was just between her and Nicko, and not between her and Jesus, she claimed.“Ms. Kris believes that this case against her will be dismissed because her defense is the TRUTH,” the statement of Divina Law firm read. “I was hoping to see them [Falcis brothers] face-to-face, but they were not here,” Aquino told reporters. Aquino filed the counter-affidavit in Quezon City as the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office junked the qualified theft filed by Aquino against Nicko for lack of probable cause. She accused Nicko of charging over P1 million to a BDO corporate card under KCAP for personal expenses without her consent.