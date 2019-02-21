Du30 signs bill on protection, safety of children displaced by war

The Philippines will be more compliant with international obligations on the safety and well-being of children, declaring them as special zones of peace following President Rodrigo Duterte’s signing of a measure that would provide special protection for children affected or displaced by armed conflict, said Akbayan Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday. Republic Act No. 11188, otherwise known as “The Special Protection of Children in Situations of Armed Conflict Act,” was signed on Tuesday by Duterte. The law provides protection to children in situations of armed conflict from all forms of abuse, violence, neglect, cruelty, discrimination and other conditions prejudicial to their development. “Children are one of the most vulnerable groups in places of conflict. Prolonged conflicts put their chances for education at risk. Many of them are also displaced and separated from their relatives and loved ones. Worse, they lose their families and suffer from serious human rights abuses,” said Hontiveros. The primary sponsor and author of the law in the Senate. Hontiveros hopes that with the new law, the government will be able to protect our children from the brutality of armed conflicts and help them live peaceful, productive lives. The senator explained that the law ensures that children under 18 years old are not recruited, re-recruited, used or arrested by armed groups. She said that under the law, the rights of children are preserved and protected, regardless of gender and ethnicity. The law also mandates that health and nutrition, psychosocial services, education, livelihood for families and other basic and legal services be accessible to the children and their guardians. Hontiveros said this will reinforce the responsibility of the government to address the root causes of armed conflicts. “Our children are our greatest responsibilities. We must allow them to enjoy their childhood. We must at all cost guard them from the horrors of armed conflict and restore hope to those who have suffered so much at a young age," she added. As this developed, the Save the Children Philippines lauded the signing of the new law, which, among others, aims to protect minors from killings, recruitment by armed groups, rape and sexual violence during such events. Lawyer Albert Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines, said the new law protects thousands of children living through armed conflict particularly those in Mindanao. “The atrocities of war leave permanent scars on a child’s psyche due to emotional stress,” said Muyot. Children are left with no escape from violence, in their homes, schools and in the street during armed conflict situations. The law provides penalties for the grave violations of children’s rights including killings, intentional and casual maiming, taking them as hostages or human shields, as well as recruitment into both government forces and lawless groups.It also imposes penalties on those who commit rape, sexual violence on children and women and deny them access to humanitarian assistance such as medical aid, food and psychosocial services. Muyot, who served as Education undersecretary, welcomed the law that imposes penalties against parties that attack schools as well as hospitals, places of worship, evacuation centers and public places such as playgrounds. “Children in conflict affected areas live through unspeakable horrors with devastating and life-changing consequences,” he said. The law also highlights the need to protect the rights of children in armed conflict such as right to life, survival and development as well as protection from all forms of abuses, neglect and exploitation. With 120 offices around the world, Save the Children revealed in its report “Stop the War on Children,” that the deaths of children below five years old reached 870,000 from 2013 to 2017, five times higher than the 175,000 adult fighters who died during the same period. “Children like those we know and love are bombed, shot, starved and raped,” said Muyot. “We hope this law will institutionalize protection and humanitarian assistance to children trapped in armed conflict areas.” The report explained that children’s experience of conflict ranges from killing and maiming, to witnessing the destruction of their homes, schools, communities and death of their loved ones. Children also bear the brunt of massive displacement, abduction and denial of humanitarian access that result to hunger and diseases, said Muyot. There were a total of 160,000 children who were displaced from the five-month long battle between government forces and Islamic terrorists during the Marawi Siege that began in May 23, 2017. Of this number, 62,000 have missed out on school while a number of them have reported suffering from rape, child trafficking and sexual violence. Save the Children Philippines provides learning materials and teaching aids through Spaces for Peace in conflict affected provinces in Mindanao including Marawi. The Spaces for Peace is part of psychosocial support where displaced children have access to a safe and quality education. The organization also provides Child Friendly Spaces where children play and improve their well-being. “We continue to work closely with children, their families and communities to strengthen community-based child protection mechanisms to ensure children are protected from conflict-related violence,” said Muyot.